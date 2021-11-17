FRSC prosecutes 3,389 traffic offenders in three months in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corps said it prosecuted 3,389 traffic offenders in Kaduna State between August and October.

FRSC Sector Commander in Kaduna, Hafiz Mohammed, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Mohammed said those prosecuted within the period were arrested during a “special intervention patrol.”

Mohammed said the operation was conducted to stem infractions of traffic laws within the Kaduna metropolis and on the expressways, with the attendant fatalities and injuries.

He explained that in August, 1,108 traffic offenders were prosecuted; September, 1,096; and October, 1,185.

The Sector Commander added that on August 1, 220 offences were recorded; September 1,209; and October 1,338, bringing total offences committed during the period to 3,767.

Mohammed said the prevalent offences were: overloading, fire extinguisher, number plate violation, tyre, seat belt and light sign violations.

He said others were: speed limit device and driver’s licence violations, as well as vehicle licence and windscreen violations.

Mohammad said the command would intensify road safety campaign and enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to reduce road traffic accidents in the state.

NAN.