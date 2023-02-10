FRSC promotes 3,845 Marshals

The Federal Road Safety FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, has approved the Promotion of 3,845 Marshals of different cadres in the just concluded promotion exercise.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi kazeem

“In the list of the promoted Marshals of the Corps, 90 Deputy Chief Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Chief Inspectors, 95 Assistant Chief Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief Inspector, 87 Principal Marshal Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief Inspector, 222 Senior Marshal Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Principal Marshal Inspector, 228 Marshal Inspectors-One (MI-I) were promoted to the rank of Senior Marshal Inspector, while 361 Marshal Inspectors-Two (MI-II) were promoted to the rank of Marshal Inspector-One (MI-I).

“Other Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps who benefitted from the promotion exercises are: 254 Chief Road Marshal Assistants promoted to the rank of Marshal Inspector-Two (MI-II), 149 Deputy Chief Road Marshal assistants promoted to the rank of Chief Road Marshal Assistant, 1042 Senior Road Marshal Assistants promoted to the rank of Deputy Road Marshal Assistant, 833 Road Marshal Assistant –One (RMA-I) promoted to the rank of Senior Road Marshal Assistant, 437 Road Marshal Assistants-Two (RMA-II) promoted to the rank of Road Marshal Assistant –One (RMA-I), and 47 Road Marshal Assistants-Three were promoted to the rank of Road Marshal Assistants-Two (RMA-II).

“The Corps Marshal congratulated the newly promoted Marshals (junior cadre) of the Corps and charged them to recommit themselves to the ideals of FRSC whose scope is not limited to saving lives on Nigerian roads, and creating a safe motoring environment but also managing traffic , adding that the reward for hardwork is promotion, and the outcome of promotion is more responsibilities” the statement said..

While urging all staff to see the exercise as an opportunity not to rest on their oars, Biu enjoined others who are yet to partake in the exercise to remain patient and committed to the Job, as his administration is set to reward dedication, passion, creative innovation, proactiveness and timely response to critical situations that relates to traffic and crash management.

The promotion exercise commenced in December 2022 and spanned through January 2023.