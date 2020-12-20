The Federal Road Safety Commission has approved the promotion of 435 Officers to their next ranks, as the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi. also approved those of 769 Marshal Inspectors and 1,676 Road Marshal Assistants to the next rank.

This followed the submission of the report of the Establishment Committee in respect to the 2019 promotion on December 14, 2020.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, out of the 435 Officers, 33 were promoted from the rank of Chief Route Commander to Assistant Route Commander, 15 moved from Superintendent Route Commander to Chief Route Commander, while 73 Officers were promoted from the rank of Route Commander to Superintendent Route Commander.

In addition, 214 Officers were elevated from the rank of Deputy Route Commander to Route Commander, and 100 Assistant Route Commanders advanced to Deputy Route Commander.

In the same vein, a total of 2,453 Marshals got the promotion, comprising 769 Marshal Inspectors and 1,676 Road Marshal Assistants.

The Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, expressed utmost satisfaction with the level of transparency that heralded the entire process and urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

Bello stated that the promotion exercise was part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence and hard work, concomitant with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

Oyeyemi equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers and Marshals for their excellent performances during the exercise.

While noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities, Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as their new ranks call for more focus and dedication.

Oyeyemi admonished those who did not get promoted this year to keep hope alive for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all.

As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in greater efforts towards the realisation of the Corporate mandate of the Corps.

The Corps Public Education Officer disclosed that the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical fitness test, computer based examination and oral interview, with all processes done in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

As such, to decorate the newly promoted Officers, the Corps Marshal immediately directed that the programme should be done in strict compliance with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on physical distancing and other preventive measures against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.