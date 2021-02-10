Following the redeployment of senior officers of the Federal Road Safety High Command, Corps Commander Alphonsus Godwin has assumed office as the Commander, Plateau Sector.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Route Commander, Andrew Bala, in Jos on Wednesday.

Godwin takes over from Corps Commander Sale Adivyonku, who has been deployed to Nasarawa Sector Command.

He was formerly Deputy Corps Commander, Operations, Rivers, Delta and Jigawa sectors command at different times.

The new commander appealed to the people of Plateau to cooperate with the command in its effort toward mitigating road traffic crashes in the state.