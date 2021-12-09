FRSC officer killed while trying to rescue attacked victim in Ondo

Hoodlums have shot dead an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Sunday Omiwoye, in Ondo State, while trying to rescue a man who was being mobbed by the hoodlums.

Wife of the deceased, Bunmi Sunday, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred on Sunday night Agbala area of Ondo.

Bunmi said they were on a visit to a family friend in the area.

She said: “My husband and I went to see one of his friends that stays on the same street with us.

“Suddenly, some men ran towards where we were standing by the gate.

“My husband was trying to park his motorcycle then.

“So, two gunmen came on a bike and started beating the boy that ran to us.

“My husband challenged them.

“But they warned him that they were not there for him and that he should go inside the gate.

“I went in immediately, but my husband was still outside standing by his motorcycle.

“Later, we heard a gunshot.

“So, I ran out of the gate and saw my husband on the floor in a pool of his own blood.

“The gunmen ran away with his phone and motorcycle key.”