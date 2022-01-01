FRSC Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi talks tough; warns motorists against flouting speed limit law

As the New Year begins, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against flouting the law on the use of speed limiting devices in their vehicles.

This warning became necessary as disobedience to speed limit had resulted to the upsurge in speed related accidents.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi who issued the warning in a statement issued in Abuja said: “such flagrant disobedience to traffic safety rules would no longer be condoned in the new year as enforcement would be total and unwavering”.

The FRSC boss called on Nigerians to improve on the safe road use culture in view of improved road rehabilitation and constructions ongoing across the country.

He noted that the corps was pleased with the conduct of most drivers during Christmas and New Year celebrations which made the rate and fatalities of road accidents manageable.

“Every Nigerian must remain committed to tackling the challenges which road safety and COVID-19 pose to the nation’s health, safety, security and wellbeing by doing what is right at all times,” he stated.

Oyeyemi commended all the stakeholders that joined the road safety campaigns during the festive periods to make the roads safer.

He observed that road safety remained a shared responsibility which no single organization could tackle all alone without the support and collaboration of relevant stakeholders.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for rendering all necessary moral and logistics support for the success of the campaigns.

Oyeyemi called on all Nigerians to embrace the ongoing safety campaigns to make it an all- round success for quick socio-economic development of the nation, admonishing Nigerians on their personal responsibility to the campaigns to make the roads safer.

Oyeyemi further urged the people to remain active by always observing the traffic rules and regulations and reporting road and other emergencies promptly to the FRSC toll free line 122.

NAN