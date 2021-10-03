FRSC Lagos commences Operation Show Your Driver’s Licences, vehicle documents

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State will on Monday commence Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence and Vehicle licence phase II in the state.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Ogungbemide decried the high rate of permanent driver’s licence unpicked in all driver’s licence stations in the state.

According to him, the first phase of the special patrol tagged “Operation Show your driver’s licence” showed that some motorists still drive without their valid driver’s licence while some don’t have at all.

“With the recent increase in vehicular movement as a result of Ember months, there is the need for all drivers to be handy with their Driver’s licence and valid vehicle papers as the command begins Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence and Vehicle licence”.

The operation he stated will start on Monday 4th to Sunday 10th October, 2021 simultaneously in all the Commands in Lagos State.

He reiterated that “All vehicles impounded will not be released until they show evidence of having the documents.”

He said according to National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2021, Regulation 67(1) “Any person driving a vehicle on any public Road shall be in possession of an original driver’s licence but where the person is in possession of the photocopy of the original driver’s licence, he shall within 24 hours produce the original driver’s licence to the appropriate authority if demanded”

Regulation (2) also stated that “Any person who contravene the provision of regulation 67(1) of these regulation commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of #10,000.00 or to a term of 1 year imprisonment or to both”.

For motorists who drive without vehicle licence, he stressed that Regulation 67(3) states that “Any person driving a vehicle must be in possession of at least the photocopy of the vehicle particulars, and the original shall be provided to the appropriate authority within 24 hours if demanded” while Regulations 67(4) “Any person who contravene the provisions of regulation 67(3) commits an offence and shall be liable to a fine of #3,000 or 6 months imprisonment or to both.”

The sector commander cautioned all road users to ensure they obtain all necessary documents that qualified them to use the road. “A situation where drivers of vehicles, tricycle and Bike riders ply the road without licence is no more acceptable”.

He also admonished all motorists to maintain safe speed, avoid night travels so that they can always enjoy good road experience