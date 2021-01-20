Following the recent promotion of officers by the Federal Road Safety Corps Board, the Lagos State Sector Command on Wednesday decorated 66 officers and 121 marshals.

FRSC Lagos Spokeswoman, Olabisi Sonusi, said in a statement that the decorated officers included one Assistant Corps Commander, four Superintendent Route Commanders, 41 Route Commanders and 20 Deputy Route Commanders.

Sonusi said the newly promoted officers and marshals had displayed high level of dedication and diligence to deserve the promotion.

The Zonal Human Resources Deputy Corps Commander, Joseph Ezeh, who represented the Zonal Commanding Officer Assistant Corps Marshal, Peter Kibo, commended the service for rewarding hard work of the newly promoted officers and marshals.

Kibo charged them to be more dedicated to duty, adding that promotion comes with more responsibility.

The Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, also congratulated the newly promoted officers and marshals on behalf of the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.

Ogungbemide expressed delight for witnessing the elevation and progress of his subordinates in their chosen profession of saving lives on the roads.

He admonished the newly promoted staff to be more diligent in discharging their duties in the actualisation of the corps mandate.