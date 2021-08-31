FRSC, Kaduna confirm death of 12 persons in ghastly auto crash

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC),in Kaduna State, Mr Hafiz Mohammed, on Tuesday confirmed the death of 12 persons in a ghastly automobile accident along Kaduna to Abuja road.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus carrying 18 passengers.

He said the incident, which occurred at about 12:00pm on Monday also resulted in the injury of six other occupants of the vehicle.

NAN gathered that tyre blowout was the cause of the crash, and that the vehicle was on its way to Zaria in Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, also confirmed the incident in a statement.

Aruwan said security agencies had reported to the government that 12 persons died and six others injured following a ghastly road traffic crash on Monday afternoon in Nasarawa Doka, along Kaduna-Abuja road in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA).

Aruwan said the governor had expressed sadness at the report and sent condolences to the families of the dead victims, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

He said the governor wished the injured persons a quick recovery.