FRSC introduces, speaks on contactless driver’s licence system

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that obtaining a driver’s licence in Nigeria will now be faster and more seamless.

This was as the Corps introduced a contactless biometric capture system, designed to eliminate the use of temporary licences and long waiting periods.

Speaking during the flag-off of the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign on Monday in Abuja, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, said the new system is part of efforts to fully digitalise FRSC operations and simplify the driver’s licence process nationwide.

Mohammed disclosed that the Corps has already upgraded its printing facilities to handle increased production and clear existing backlogs ahead of November 2025, adding that the new process will put an end to delays in issuing permanent licences.

He explained that the technology will enable instant biometric capture and licence issuance, significantly reducing the frustration experienced by applicants over the years.

“It’s seamless now. You don’t need to place your hand on a device to get your fingerprint. The system captures it automatically and synchronizes your details with our database.

“This is a contactless biometric system that will revolutionize our operations,” Mohammed said.

“At the end of the process, once you’re captured, you get your driver’s licence immediately. There will be no more temporary licences or long waiting periods — no more two weeks, one month, or a year before receiving your permanent licence,” he added.

The Corps Marshal confirmed that the contactless biometric system will commence this month, ensuring that all applicants enjoy a digitalised, one-stop process integrated with the national database.

On road safety, Mohammed revealed that the Corps has recorded a decline in road crash fatalities compared to last year.

According to him, data from the 2024 Operation Zero (December 15, 2024 – January 15, 2025) showed 432 deaths and 2,070 injuries from 533 crashes.

However, between January and September 2025, there were 3,433 deaths and 22,162 injuries recorded in 6,858 crashes, representing a relative improvement in road safety outcomes.

He said the FRSC will intensify its Ember Months operations with targeted campaigns against distracted driving, fatigue, overloading, and the use of phones while driving.

Mohammed also disclosed plans to host the International Conference on Road Crash Victims for Africa from November 16–18, 2025, in partnership with the KRSD Road Safety Foundation, to strengthen post-crash care in line with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety.

During a visit to the FRSC Driver’s Licence Print Farm, the Deputy Corps Marshal (Motor Vehicle Administration), Aliyu Datsama, confirmed that the Corps has increased production capacity to clear pending backlogs.

“We work 24/7 now because of the backlog we had. It was about 800,000, but we’ve reduced it to 400,000. Our daily production rate is 40,000, and in the next few weeks, we’ll clear everything, by the grace of God,” Datsama said.

The FRSC reiterated its commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery and safer roads across Nigeria.