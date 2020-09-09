The Federal Road Safety Corps, Sango-Ota Unit Command in Ogun State, on Wednesday said it would commence its Ember Months Campaign from Sept. 28 to Dec. 11 in the state.

The Sango-Ota unit Commander of FRSC, Akeem Ganiyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota.

Ganiyu noted that the ember months campaign became necessary due to increase in vehicular and human movement, which sometimes culminates in road traffic crashes leading to deaths and injuries.

He further said that this period often witnessed the dry season and hazy harmattan weather, which impairs visibility and constituted danger to motorists.

The unit commander said the ember months campaign with the theme, “drive safe, stay safe.” would be taken to garages, churches and mosques.

“The FRSC will sensitise the motoring public in those places mentioned to the need to embrace safety measures to reduce crashes during this period.

“The exercise is also to create awareness on critical offences, bringing to the public the need to be safety conscious and stay safe in the face of the battle against COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ganiyu explained that this year’s ember months campaign would be emphasising on some critical traffic infractions and COVID-19 protocols.

He listed some of the critical traffic infractions to include overloading violations/social distancing, speed limit violations, tyre and seat belt use violations, use of phones while driving.

Others are light sign violations (directional lights, headlight, back light,break light), wipers, route violations/lane indiscipline.

The unit commander said that a mobile court would be constituted during this period to punish traffic offenders and serve as deterrent to other offenders.

He, however, said that all hands must be on deck to ensure a hitch free and successful ember months’ campaign.