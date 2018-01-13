FRSC in Kwara decorates 11 newly promoted officers, marshals

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Omu-Aran Unit Command in Kwara, on Saturday decorated 11 of its newly promoted officers and men with their new ranks.

Decorating the officers and men in Omu-Aran, Oluyinka Adetunji, the Unit Commander, advised them to imbibe selflessness and dedication in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ceremony, which coincided with the command’s end of the year party, was attended by heads of other security agencies in the area.

Some officers and men of the command also received various prizes for their excellent performances in their duty posts between January and December 2017.

Adetunji said that the decision to extend invitation to other security agencies, transport unions and other guests was a way of appreciating God’s kindness and favour over the promotion.

According to him, it is through God’s faithfulness and kindness that 11 officers from the command receive promotions at a stretch.

He said: “This is not so in other commands and units across the country.

“We have commands where not a single officer, out of many that participated in the examination, is promoted to the next rank.’’

The FRSC chief urged the newly promoted officers to justify their elevation through increase in their productivity level and better performance.

In her remarks, Folashade Oyeniya, the Unit Accountant, who was decorated with the new rank of Deputy Road Commander, described the elevation as God’s ordained.

Oyeniya thanked the staff and management of the unit for their support in making the much desired promotion a reality.

In his goodwill message, Gabriel Jonathan, the Area Commander, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Omu-Aran, urged the officers and men to be more dedicated to their duties.

Jonathan said: “It is by so doing that you can justify your elevation and also pave way for more future recognition and promotions.”