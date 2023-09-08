FRSC impounds car moving with three tyres on expressway

The Ogun State Sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has impounded a Toyota Camry car moving with three tyres along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

This was revealed by Chief Route Commander Florence Okpe on behalf of the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga.

She disclosed that the car was impounded on September 4, 2023.

Okpe said the arrest of the Toyota Camry car with registration number FFF 522 TK, was made by a patrol team of FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Abeokuta while performing their statutory duties, and the driver, M. Adeyinka, has been charged to Court accordingly.

The statement said: “The Corp’s Marshall directive on total clampdown on rickety vehicles led to the arrest of a Toyota Camry car moving with only 3 tyres along Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Monday 4 September 2023.

“The enforcement against dangerous vehicles was intensified by FRSC Ogun State Command after a recent video of a car moving with 3 tyres along the same Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway went viral.

“The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Anthony Uga advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and also shun any acts that will jeopardize their safety and that of other road users.”