The Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command on Thursday said it arrested 40 overloaded vehicles in the first week of COVID-19 Lockdown relaxation in the state.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, disclosed this in a statement by Olabisi Sonusi, the Sector Public Education Officer in Lagos.

Omeje said the arrests, especially of vehicles carrying goods, were made between May 4 and 10.

According to him, despite the warnings by the corps and other agencies on the need to avoid overloading of vehicles, different categories of vehicles are still apprehended for overloading.

The FRSC boss commended motorists in the state who had been obeying the government’s order aimed at mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omeje cautioned all drivers to desist from overloading, saying the act would not only spread the deadly virus, but is one of the causes of road traffic crashes.

He said the corps would continue to arrest motorists that overload their vehicles in the fight against coronavirus.

The sector commander appealed to Nigerians to stay safe and follow the rules and regulations to avoid contracting and spreading the deadly virus.