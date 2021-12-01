FRSC impounds 16 courier service motorcycles in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Capital Territory Sector Command has impounded no fewer than 16 motorcycles belonging to courier service providers for operating below road transport safety standard.

The Sector Commander, Samuel Ochi disclosed this during a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the motorcycles were found to be blocking pedestrian ways, as such it was necessary to address the issue, especially when it involved the less privilege and handicapped who use the pedestrian bridges often.

Ochi disclosed that a number of those apprehended had no riders license.

“We are going to make them go through emotional test since this is completely against traffic regulations,” he said.

“A number of times, report have come to us in the FCT that they are fond of blocking the pedestrian way where pedestrians are supposed to use to cross major routes within the FCT.

“And not only that, the major aspect we considered very unwholesome is blocking the provisions that have been made for handicaps to use to cross major highways in the FCT.

“We cannot allow such to continue and that is why a special operation is being put in place to remove all service providers that are blocking these pedestrian bridges from the use of people in the FCT.”

Ochi warned that the FRSC would not condone any misuse of the road to obstruct smooth and free flow of traffic in the FCT.

He said: “We cannot allow some elements of persons abuse these arrangements that have been put in place in the FCT.

“We have done some level of operations already.

“We have a number of them that have been impounded.

“Essentially what they do is, instead of going through the normal route, they go through the provisions of the pedestrian bridges as if they are pedestrians and thereby blocking the use of the bridges, making it difficult particularly for the disabled to make use of the provisions that have been provided for them.”

The Sector Commander said that the corps would continue with the enforcement to sanitise the roads.