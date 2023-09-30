FRSC flags off ember months campaign in Edo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Edo State Sector Command has flagged off 2023 ember months campaign aimed at enlightening motorists in the State to be more careful and safety conscious while driving so as to prevent road crashes and avoidable deaths on the roads.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki flagged off the campaign held at Central Motor Park, Benin City with the theme “Speed Thrills, But Kills: Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading”.

During the event, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, CC Paul Okpe revealed that the rate of road traffic crashes in the state in 2023 dropped significantly compared to last year.

He noted said 93 people lost their lives in 150 road crashes between January and September this year while 113 people died in 193 road crashes last year. 429 people sustained injuries in road crashes in 2023 compared to last year’s 477 injured people in road crashes in the state.

He said the downward figures signified an improvement in the outcome of efforts to curtail road traffic crashes in the state and appealed to residents of Edo state to be more careful and safety conscious while driving.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure reduction of RTC and death in the state. The 2023 death rate is better than 2022. We shall intensify our public enlightenment activities to sensitive Edo state residents on safe driving culture”, Okpe said.

The Governor who was represented at the event by Commissioner for Security and Safety, Kingsley Uwagbale advised road users, commercial and private vehicle drivers to always exercise care and patience during the ember months and avoid overloading and use of unsafe tyres.

Obaseki advised motorists in the state to drive within the nationally accepted speed limits so as to prevent road crashes and avoidable deaths on the roads. He noted that road safety is everybody’s responsibility, saying that crashes do not just occur, but they are the consequences of human actions and inactions.

According to him, “ember months campaign is a home grown operational concept evolved by FRSC to mitigate the traffic challenges associated with the envisioned increase in human activities and vehicular movements across the country as the Christmas and New Year festivities draw near. The concept was designed to improve Road Traffic and Safety management from the month of September through to January of the succeeding year”.

“The obvious characteristics of the ember months period includes, but not limited to the imminent high travel rate, high vehicular volume, excessive speed, overloading of vehicles, driving with worn out tyres, drunk driving”

“One of the critical offences the Corps is resolute in stamping out is excessive speed. The hazards of speeding in relation to vehicular movement are enormous, impeding the driver’s ability to control the vehicle speeding poses a safety challenge to other road users.”

“To enjoy quality (safer and fuller lives) road use, commercial and private drivers are encouraged to exercise care and patience during the EMBER months and avoid overloading and use of unsafe tyres and drive within the nationally accepted speed limits.”

“The FRSC formations State wide I was informed, had earlier been directed to take this campaign to the motor parks, mosques, churches, town unions, media houses etc. It is my further believe that all the Corps’ public enlightenment tools within the State will be deployed for the success of this EMBER month’s task especially as it affects rescue operations and the activation of Community First Responders through the National Community Post Crash Care Initiative.”

The Governor charged FRSC to ensure 24/7 traffic surveillance using trained personnel and modern traffic monitoring equipment on all roads in the State and reinstated the commitment of the State government towards the provision of patrol vehicles and other operational support to FRSC towards actualization of the mandate of the Corps.