FRSC FCT Command arrests 38,869 traffic offenders in 2021

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said it arrested 38,869 traffic offenders for committing 42,814 offences in 2021 as against 46,818 offenders and 56,385 in 2019.

This was contained in the Command’s score card for 2021, issued by the Sector Commander, Oga Ochi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

It stated that the offenders violated different traffic rules and regulations in the FCT, adding that most prevalent offences were light sign violation, use of phone while driving and seat belt violation.

It noted that 34,613 traffic offenders were arrested in 2020 for 57,438 offences in the FCT, stating that the reduction of offenders was due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ochi said: “8,111 were arrested for speed limit violation (LSV), 7,860 were arrested for use of phone while driving (UPD), 5,436 were arrested for seat belt violation (SBV) and 21, 407 were categorised as others.

“In 2019, 12, 160 were arrested for UPD, 10, 362 were arrested for LSV and 5,670 were arrested for SBV while in 2020, 8,210 were arrested for UPD, 6,422 were arrested for LSV and 4,087 arrested for SBV.

“There was reduction in the arrests in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also restrictions placed on inter-state travels.”

The document stated that operatives of the corps had of recent confronted violent traffic offenders in the FCT.

It stated that the corps would sustain public enlightenment and sensitisation campaign and also engage in robust enforcement to address all road traffic issues, including congestion in the FCT.

It also stated that the corps would translate Nigerian highway code into local languages for easy understanding.

This is to address road users, including Keke NAPEP and motorcycle riders that have no access to formal education.

It encouraged stakeholders and the general public to patronise the toll free line 122 and national traffic radio 107.1FM in order to address road traffic issues in the FCT.