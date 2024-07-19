FRSC employee jailed 20 years for defiling 10-year-old

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy has lauded and described as historic the conviction of Mudi Emmanuel by the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 8, 2024.

Emmanuel, a Federal Road Safety Corps employee, was found guilty of raping a juvenile in suit number FCT/HC/CR/133/2022.

He was then given two concurrent sentences of 20 years in prison.

This decision is evidence of the commitment and unceasing efforts over the previous two years by the staff of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Nigerian judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and everyone else involved in making sure that justice is done in this horrific crime against a girl child, a statement on Thursday said.

The mother of the 10-year-old child was excited and expressed gratitude that finally justice was done.

The mother thanked CTA, NAPTIP and the judiciary for coming to the rescue of the family which ordinarily could not afford the legal fees to seek redress.

In her response to the judgement, Faith Nwadishi, Executive Director of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, said: “Rape is a crime against humanity and a grave human rights violation.

“We honour the survivor and her family’s bravery and tenacity in the face of unspeakable suffering, pain and trauma.

“This judgement and sentencing of Mr Mudi make it clear that our society will not accept such horrible acts. The Center for Transparency Advocacy will keep pushing and advocating for a just and safe society where paedophiles and others who commit acts of sexual assault are held accountable and responsible.

“Our space and communities must be safe for our children to live and enjoy their innocence.”

