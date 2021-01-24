Owing to the renewed vigour and rejigged operational strategies the Federal Road Safety Corps embedded into tactical eradication of road traffic crashes in the country, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has deployed Safety Engineers to Akungba, Ondo State to ascertain the causes and recommend solutions to incessant trailer crashes that have bedevilled that particular route of the highway.

This is in addition to an Ambulance rescue point earlier established close to the notorious spot for prompt rescue operations.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the deployment of the personnel came as part of strategic proactive step by the Corps Marshal to mitigate incidences of crashes on the highways, following the fatal multiple crash that killed several passengers, with others sustaining various degrees of injuries on Saturday along Ikare-Owo Road by Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba

Oyeyemi, who spoke on the readiness of the Corps to bring road traffic crashes to an end in Nigeria, lamented the fatalities recorded in recent times, promising that the Corps will double its efforts to eradicate crashes, particularly those by articulated vehicles.

While recounting the number of people affected by the multiple crash, he said the crash, which was caused by brake failure that resulted in loss of control, involved a Dangote truck, a Suzuki mini bus (XB973KAA) and a Lexus saloon car (KWL 522 AY) conveying a total of 18 passengers, comprising of 11 female adults and seven male adults.

Out of the aforementioned number of persons on board the three vehicles, nine persons comprising of five female adults and three male adults were killed, while a total of nine persons comprising of five female adults and four male adults sustained various injuries.

The FRSC rescue team deposited the remains of six of the passengers who got killed at Ikare Specialist Hospital Morgue and took six injured for urgent medical attention at the emergency ward of the same hospital.

The rescue team of the Nigeria Police Force deposited three dead and four injured at Iwaro General Hospital.

The entire rescue operations was carried out by combined efforts of the FRSC, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and Department of State Services.

Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the growing synergy and friendly collaboration of security agencies in Nigeria, as he praised the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army and DSS, who played a vital role in assisting in the evacuation of the victims and ensuring adequate deployment of men to control traffic around the crash scene.

“With the deployment of these professional and certified safety engineers, I am optimistic that the general factors responsible for road crashes on that route will surely be ascertained, and when that is done, necessary actions will be taking by appropriate agencies,” he said.