Towards ensuring a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps National Headquarters has deployed a total of 25,224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from March 31 and terminate on April 1, 2021.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, over the weekend.

According to him, the deployed personnel include 7,100 Officers, 18,124 Marshals Inspectors and Road Road Marshal assistants 15,225 Special Marshals who would cover all the identified areas across the country.

Kazeem added that Management staff, Zonal Commanding Officers, Sector Commanders and other senior officers of the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders in the National Headquarters as well as Corridor Commanders are also deployed to the Field Commands to ensure compliance with the Operational Guidelines issued at the beginning of the exercise.

“In addition, 580 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances, 17 tow trucks and 73 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics,” he stated.

“Furthermore, 2,096 reflective jackets , 1,000 traffic crones, 73 tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalyzers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations,” Kazeem further stated.

The Corps Public Officer further noted that as part of the strategies, a total of 22 Help Areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, death and injuries during the period.

This, he said, is in addition to the ten traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by personnel on 24/7 basis during the Easter Celebration.

Kazeem added: The Corps has put in place a Situation Room at the National Headquarters to monitor the activities across the country, collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be.

“This is in addition to the activation of 28 Road Traffic Crash Clinics and 48 Zebra points located along the major routes which would be covered by 92 ambulances that would be fully utilized to respond promptly to cases of rescue and convey injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention.”

Kazeem added that Commanding Officers have been directed to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed moral and logistics as well as security support.

He identified some of the stakeholders as Military formations (enroute or resident); Nigeria Police (enroute or resident); Department of State Services (enroute or resident); Nigeria Immigration Service; and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (enroute or resident).

Others are Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; National Emergency Management Agency; State Traffic Management Agencies; State-owned NGO’s ambulance Services providers; National Network on Emergency Rescue Services; Federal Road Maintenance Agencies and Federal Fire Service.

Kazeem further disclosed that the objectives of special operations are reduction in Road Traffic Crashes, Road Traffic Fatalities and Road Traffic Injuries; enforcement and strict compliance to COVID-19 Protocol by motorists and road users; prompt response to road traffic crash victims; unhindered engagement in purposeful public education and enlightenment and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways among others.

He assured members of the public that in achieving the objectives of the special operations, the Corps will combine the engagement of the motoring public through purposeful and impactful public education programmes, strengthening of surveillance activities to regulate unprofessional excesses, sustained effective patrol operations as well as adequate monitoring on the highways.

He said: “To this end, the Corps would carryout aggressive enforcement including conducting over 200 mobile court operations, with the aim of checking the following offences:

a. Speed Limit Violations;

b. Overloading Violations/ Physical distancing in vehicles.

c. Tyre violations, light signs violations including directional lights headlights, backlight and break light.

d. Use of Phone while driving;

e. Route Violation / Lane Indiscipline;

f. Seatbelt use violations;

g. Driving under the influence of alcohol/ drugs;

h. Dangerous driving;

i. Number Plate violations;

j. Mechanically deficient vehicles and

k. Illegal parking.

On the overall preparedness of the Corps for the special operations, the Corps Public Education Officer stated that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed optimism that Nigerians would as usual, cooperate with members of the Corps and other security agencies as well as volunteers who would come out to assist the Corps in traffic management during the period, stressing that with the massive deployment of personnel and logistics and the envisaged public support, the celebration would be a huge success.

“The Corps Marshal wishes all Nigerians safe and successful Easter celebrations,” Kazeem stated.