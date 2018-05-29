FRSC denies recruitment portal has crashed

The Corps opened the portal on Monday in a nationwide recruitment exercise.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has denied that its recruitment portal has crashed.

The Corps opened the portal on Monday in a nationwide recruitment exercise.

However, on Tuesday, news started making the rounds that the portal had crashed.

But the spokesman of the Corps, Commander Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Tuesday denied the crash of the portal.

Kazeem said: “Our attention has been drawn to the rumour going round that the Corps recruitment site crashed few hours after it went live.

“We are much disturbed that Daily Post, an online media, will go to the press because of few complaints from people that could not get through either as a result of congestion or network.

“We even learnt that contrary to instructions, some applicants are using hand held phones instead of computer.

“Daily Post left out the experience of thousands of applicants that are getting through second per second which we are monitoring at our situation room created mainly for recruitment purposes.

“Contrary to the speculations, we are pleased to inform you that the site has been stable with thousand applicants already acknowledged on the database.

“Furthermore, there is need to state categorically that there is a dedicated site for the recruitment ( www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng ) which is totally different from the frsc official website ( frsc.gov.ng ) which so many applicants are using.

“For the avoidance of doubts, we have received more than 10,000 successful applications from applicants within one day and half window, specifically about 6000 today from our back end.