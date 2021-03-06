The Federal Road Safety Corps, Rivers State Command on Saturday decorated 120 Special Marshals and three Honorary Special Marshals.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment of serving humanity.

Oyeyemi, represented by Kinglsley Agomoh, Port Harcourt FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, said the induction of the new special marshals would add value to the FRSC both in the state and the zone.

While wishing the new inductees well in their voluntary service to humanity, the Corps Marshal urged them to discharge their duties with fairness, transparency and in the fear of God.

The programme also featured a paper presentation, tagged: “Safety on our Roads, a collective responsibility.”

In his lecture, John Ugbebor, State Coordinator and Deputy Zonal Coordinator of RS 6, Special Marshal Port Harcourt, charged all Special Marshals and the inductees to remain committed in their roles toward road safety support programmes.

According to Ugbebor, little attention has been given to road safety, which is why drivers and road users misbehave and display a lot of recklessness on the road.

He said: “People pay more attention to hunger, economy and health/pandemic notwithstanding, statistics has shown that one person dies in every two hours daily as a result of road accident.

“Road crashes kill more than HIV or even the latest dreaded Coronavirus Disease.”

In his remark, Prof. Steven Okodudu, Acting Vice-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, who is also a honorary inductee, expressed gratitude to the FRSC for the opportunity to serve in the voluntary service arm of the agency.

Okodudu said: “I feel very elated because for one, we are volunteering ourselves to the service of humanity and I can say that there is no better service than saving mankind.

“As a matter of fact, the world wouldn’t have been better without people who are dedicated to voluntary service regardless of their comfort.”

Other honorary Special Marshals decorated were Rufus Godwins, Head of Service, Rivers State; and Amaechi Udeaku, Pastor of Christ Embassy, Port Harcourt Zone 1, Boundless Grace Church.