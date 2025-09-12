FRSC cracks down on truck overloading in Zamfara

The Zamfara Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is embarking on a special patrol to enforce the use of speed-limiting devices by all kinds of vehicles to check the rate of highway crashes.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Education Officer, Aliyu Isah, in Gusau, Zamfara, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the action followed reports of the reckless nature of large truck drivers passing through Zamfara, saying: “most often with overloading or mixed loading and at high speeds.”

The command emphasised that all other traffic violators would not be spared during the enforcement patrol.

It said that henceforth, the special patrol team would apprehend road traffic offenders, including mixed loading of goods, animals and human beings by truck drivers, overloading and failure to fix speed limiting devices.

The Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji, urged motorists to cooperate with the corps personnel for their safety and to ensure a safer road environment in and around the state.

Ma’aji emphasised the need for motorists to adhere strictly to the road safety laws, including activation of the speed-limiting devices.

He warned motorists plying the Zamfara-Sokoto highway without proper registration or those covering their number plates to desist or face prosecution.

In parallel, the Corps had earlier this month advised motorists to reduce speed during the ’ember months’ to stem unnecessary road crashes.

The charge coming from FRSC Commander in charge of Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway, Ondo State, Nasir Mohammed, explained that speed is sweet, but it kills faster than any deadly disease, stressing the need for motorists to therefore refrain from excessive speed that could lead to disaster through crashes. (NAN)

