FRSC Corps Marshal sanctions Ondo Sector commander over worn-out tyre

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Mallam Shehu Mohammed, has condemned the use of a worn-out tyre on one of the corps’ patrol vehicles in Ondo State.

Mohammed ordered the immediate sanction of the Sector Commander, under whose jurisdiction the infraction occurred.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Sunday in Abuja.

The FRSC boss said that the Corps had zero tolerance for any form of compromise against its core values and safety standards.

He explained that a vehicle intercepted was booked for infraction, but the Sector Commander would be made to pay the fine for his negligence, in addition to being sanction.

“The FRSC has been inundated with a very disturbing video that has gone viral on the information environment.

“This is particularly on social media; regarding one of its patrol vehicles, under the Ondo State Sector Command, captured operating with a worn out tyre.

“While we commend the public for their watch dog role over the services we provide, it is important to state without any delay that this very act is a complete negation of the corps’ core values.

“This includes, as well as, operating procedures on maximum safety standards for all operational and administrative vehicles of the Corps,” he said.

The FRSC boss reiterated the corps’ commitment to maintaining high-quality standards, especially in vehicle maintenance, and pledged to continue enhancing its safety protocols.

Mohammed said that the corps’ management would continue to supervise field commands diligently, while commanding officers were expected to uphold the corps’ ideals.

“It is therefore apt to remind the motoring public that the FRSC remains a pace-setter amongst agencies in Nigeria and we will continue to enhance on the mileages achieved in that regard over the years,” he said.

