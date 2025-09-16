FRSC confirms 17 killed in Zamfara auto crash

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Zamfara State Command says 17 persons died when a commercial bus rammed into a collapsed bridge in Gwalli area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Education Officer of the command, Isah Aliyu, in Gusau on Monday.

According to him, the 17 persons, mostly women, died when the 18-seater bus hit the collapsed bridge on speed.

Aliyu said that the bridge collapsed within the week and the residents had been using sand bags for motorists to cross it until the bus driver unknowingly drove into the remains of the bridge, resulting in casualties.

He quoted the Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji, as expressing deep sorrow and sadness due to the loss of lives.

Ma’aji condoled with the family, the government and people of Zamfara State over the incident.

He advised the motoring public against late travelling and overloading, adding that motorists should seek information on road worthiness before embarking on long journeys.

The sector commander thanked stakeholders who rallied round to rescue some of the survivors.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']