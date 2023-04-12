FRSC confirms 12 deaths in Ebonyi auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ebonyi State has confirmed the death of 12 passengers in a road traffic accident on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander, Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the development to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said the accident occurred at the Ezillo end of Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja highway.

Chukwurah said that the accident involved a white-coloured Ford shuttle-bus and a pink coloured articulated vehicle.

He said: “The registration number of the shuttle bus is EBJ 350 XA, while the articulated vehicle has no registration number.

“Fourteen persons were involved in the accident with 12 dead and two seriously injured.

“The dead persons consist of 10 males and two females, and the accident occurred at about 10am.”

The Sector Commander added that the injured passengers were evacuated to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for treatment.

Chukwurah added: “The FRSC commiserates with the families of the dead and pray for the repose of their souls.

“We urge motorists to realise that life has no duplicate and drive to stay alive.”

An eye witness who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria on condition of anonymity said that the vehicles collided while on high speed.