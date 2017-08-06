FRSC confers honourary Special Marshal on Okei-Odumakin

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Wednesday conferred honourary Special Marshal to rights activist, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, for defending FRSC officers reportedly attacked by security operatives attached to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chikwendu Kalu.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, conferred the title Okei-Odumakin, the President of Women Arise for Change Initiative at the organization’s office in Omole Estate, Lagos.

Two FRSC personnel were on July 15 reportedly shot by policemen attached to Kalu.

The officers were said to have stopped a vehicle conveying the speaker’s wife, Victoria, on the Umuikaa-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The officers reportedly stopped the vehicle because Victoria violated the seatbelt rule.

Oyeyemi said on Wednesday at Odumakin’s conferment with the honourary special marshal title: “Legal action is a process and we can all see what the Inspector-General of Police has already done: the policeman involved has been tried and dismissed.

“For the speaker, we have engaged our solicitors.

“We have filed all the papers now; legal process is not what you wake up today and conclude; you must follow the process.

“The wife will be charged with traffic offence.

“The husband too will be charged.

“Let us meet in the court.

“Denying it is wrong; he should have accepted what has happened publicly and closed the matter, but now that he has denied it, we will meet in court.”

Oyeyemi said the Corps would continue to partner with civil societies that have crucial roles to play in road management through advocacy, public education and enlightenment.

In her address, Okei-Odumakin commended the FRSC leadership for the honour.

She called for synergy between civil societies and security agencies for effective road management, giving the assurance that WA would not let Nigeria down.

She said: “There is need for consensus building between FRSC, civil societies and the general public.

“As a civil society, we have done many things with law enforcement agencies.

“We will continue in our advocacy, education and enlightenment to ensure that road users obey road rules and orders.”

Advertisements