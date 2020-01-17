The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command has condoled with families of those who lost their lives and sympathised with those who sustained injuries in an accident which occurred on the Ore-Ijebu Ode-Sagamu Expressway on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, on behalf of Clement Oladele, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fuel pump of a commercial bus, heading to Lagos from the East, had developed a fault and ignited fire on motion.

Nine persons were burnt to death, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

NAN also gathered that 19 persons, made up of 17 adults and two children, were in the bus, which the driver was trying to manage to Lagos, when the accident occurred.

Oladele commiserated with the family members of the incident victims and prayed God to grant their souls external rest.

The FRSC boss further prayed God to give the families the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said the accident could have been averted if the driver had stopped the vehicle in a nearby place to repair the faulty fuel pump.

He said: “Transport owners must desist from managing their vehicles, especially when they develop any fault.

“We also enjoin transporters to ensure that their vehicles are adequately maintained before embarking on any trip.”

The sector commander urged passengers to always report erring drivers to the appropriate authority when they refused to listen to advice.

Oladele called on the relatives of the accident victims to contact the FRSC unit command at Ijebu Ode for details of the crash.