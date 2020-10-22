The Federal Road Safety Corps has condemned the recirculation of old viral video of its personnel encounter with tricycle operator in Benin, Edo State on social media.

The Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Kazeem stated that the video currently in circulation was an old video, adding that the corps had taken necessary action after the incident.

NAN reports that the video was recorded in Benin along Benin/Sapele Road on July 16, 2020 and the staff involved had been adequately disciplined.

The punishment was in accordance with FRSC Regulations on Maintenance of Discipline at the instance of the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, and the outcome of the trial made public on August 2.

Kazeem said the video showed an erring tricycle rider who went on a face-off with FRSC patrol team, after being caught destroying a patrol vehicle along Sapele Road, Benin.

Kazeem said: “The Corps wishes to inform the general public that the incident did not just happen as purportedly misrepresented by social media operators.

“You would recall that the Corps Marshal had ordered the constitution of a disciplinary panel immediately the case was reported, to conduct a holistic investigation and trial of the seven-man patrol team involved in the incident.

“And at the end of the trial, the entire team were awarded reduction in rank.

“The Corps Marshal, while approving the recommendation of the panel, also directed the immediate redeployment of the affected Staff from the command.

“The reduction in rank was awarded as punishment to the team having been investigated, tried and found guilty of patrol misconduct, incivility, unprofessional, and unethical behaviour towards an offender.

“It is an act that contradicts the operational ethics of the Corps.”