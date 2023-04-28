FRSC condemns attacks on personnel, operational facilities 

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has condemned attack on both the Agency’s personnel and operational vehicles, describing the trend as unfortunate, uncalled-for and demoralizing.

Biu stated this while reacting to the recent attack on FRSC personnel who were carrying out their lawful duty of rescuing crash victims following a fatal crash that occured in Bauchi Road street, Jos, Plateau State Thursday, 27 April, 2023 at 1330HRS.

The fatal crash according to a press release signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem involved a diesel ladened tanker that instantly went into flames, killing 13 people, injuring 10 victims and burning down a total of eight motor vehicles, six tricycles, and two motorcycles.

“The two teams detailed to carryout prompt rescue of the crash victims were ambushed by sympathisers and suspected hoodlums who came out in their hundreds, burning down one FRSC patrol vehicle, and damaging many parts of the ambulance that was to rescue the injured victims to the hospital. The attack also left three operatives with severe injuries sustained on their heads and other parts of their bodies.

“The Corps Marshal while sympathising with the victims of the crash also called on the public to desist from further unprovoked attacks on FRSC personnel, and its facilities both in the operational front and within its Commands’ premises” the release cautioned.

Biu however applauded the swift response of the Nigeria Police Force and other security organisations who acted swiftly to calm tension, as well as disperse the mob and restore normalcy on the route.