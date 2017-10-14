FRSC commences clampdown on speed limit device defaulters

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State on Saturday commenced clampdown of speed limit device defaulters across the state.

Sunday Ajayi, the state’s FRSC Sector Commander, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka.

He said that the clampdown which started on October 9 across the state would last for a week.

Ajayi said that the commission had issued a directive to vehicle owners to install speed limit device in their vehicles earlier this year.

He said that commercial vehicle owners were told to install the device under the first phase, while private vehicle owners were required to do same in the second phase.

The FRSC state boss explained that there is no sanction imposed on erring private vehicle owners yet.

Ajayi said: “The checks had commence with the commercial motorists for now and anyone who defaults must face the law.’’

He said that the Corps had commenced nationwide checks since April, adding that no motorist would have any excuse for not complying.

According to him, 200 offenders have been arrested by the command within the first three days of the exercise.

He said that the commission was committed to safety on the highways and urged all motorists to abide by the traffic rules and regulation.