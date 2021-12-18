FRSC cautions against speeding at opened sections of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

FRSC in Ogun State on Saturday cautioned motorists against excessive speeding as the Lotto to Deeper Life construction zone of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway opened for the Yuletide.

The Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, stated at Ota, Ogun State, that the opening of the construction zone was part of decisions taken to ameliorate annual end-of-year heavy traffic flow.

“The FRSC wishes to inform the motoring public about the opening of the narrowed stretch between Lotto and Deeper Life Camp on the outward section of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The stretch is yet to be completed. Construction work will resume after the New Year break,’’ he stated.

He cautioned motorists against over speeding, route violation, use of phones, dangerous driving and other traffic-related offences, stressing that motorists should maintain a speed limit of 50km per hour at the construction.

Umar also advised against night travels.