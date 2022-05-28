FRSC calls for aggressive enforcement to tackle unregistered vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says targeted enforcement is needed to ensure unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles plying the roads got licensed and captured on the database.

The Deputy Corps Marshal, (DCM) in charge of Motor Vehicle Administration, Hyginus Fuomsuk, said this during the FRSC 8th valedictory lecture series and pull out parade Friday in Abuja.

Fuomsuk retired Friday, May 27 as a Deputy Corps Marshal.

The theme of the valedictory lecture series was: “National Uniform Licensing Scheme and National Security: An Appraisal”.

In his valedictory lecture, Fuomsuk said that the National Driver’s License (NDL) database was one of the pride of the Corps and the nation, as it provided reliable information.

He said that it had also contributed immensely to the enforcement of traffic laws and resolution of major National security issues.

Fuomsuk, however, lamented that failure of the public and Individuals to accept changes that came with the implementation of the scheme had become a major challenge.

He added that though the Corps activities had since gone digital and computerised, many states were still analog and found it difficult to link its activities directly to the Corps central database as expected.

This, he said was especially as it concerns upload of vehicle information and owners details.

“The state has completely left the burden of enlightenment and enforcement of the laws and rules that promotes the implementation of the scheme of the Corps.

“This has led to the continuous operation of vehicles on the road without proper registration, prominently among motorcycle and tricycle operators.

“This is why there should be an aggressive enforcement, advocacy and enlightenment to create awareness for the public and help get proper vehicle data, “he said.

The retired DCM emphasized that there should also be a law to make vehicle and drivers information a matter of national security.

This he said should be with the power to mandate any holder of such information to submit same to the Corps for proper warehousing in the National database.

“Aside from relevant security information which the National Uniform Licensing Scheme (NULS) data provide, it is sure an untapped huge source of information for National Planning.

“This is in particular as it relates to vehicle population and budgetary planning regarding fuel consumption,” he said.

Fuomsuk said that careful implementation and follow ups on the above recommendations to tackle the challenges would go further in enhancing the successes of the scheme.

In his remarks, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, described Fuomsuk as an achiever and a visionary leader.

Oyeyemi said that his contributions to the growth of the Corps were unquantifiable, adding that his integrity, steadfastness and hard work led to his various appointments in the FRSC.

“Your contributions when you were in the NULS Lagos both as staff officer and Assistant Director in charge of all the workstations were remarkable.

“I want to assure you that all the noble tasks that we commenced together will be given more vigour.

“The fight against corruption and all forms of malfeasance in the system will be sustained with the zeal that it deserved, “he said.