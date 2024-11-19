FRSC boss orders clampdown on fake diplomatic, unauthorised number plates

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has ordered, with immediate effect, the clampdown on the proliferation of fake diplomatic and other unauthorised number plates, as seen on some vehicles plying Nigerian roads.

Mohammed gave the directive in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The FRSC boss said that the directive had become necessary in line with his administration’s proactive approach towards contributing to enhancing national security.

He said that these identified number plates were fraudulently produced by suspected criminals, as they were neither produced by any of the production plants of the FRSC in the country nor issued by the Motor Licensing Authorities of States.

“The identified fake and unauthorised number plates include, but are not limited to, those with the following inscriptions:

“DIPLOMATIC NUMBER PLATES, NYCN, PEACE AMBASSADOR, NAUS, CYMS, UN-UNITY 01, UN-AMB, NANS, among others, “he said.

The FRSC Corps Marshal therefore approved immediate commencement of tactical enforcement across all formations of the Corps.

This, he said, was to ensure speedy arrest and impoundment of all vehicles on Nigerian roads with the above-identified fake number plates or any other of its kind.

“By this notice, the public is hereby cautioned that these fake and unauthorised number plates are mostly used for nefarious and criminal activities.

“Pursuant to the foregoing, members of the public are advised to report anyone using such number plates to law enforcement bodies.

“Members of the public who are presently using such vehicle identifications are by this publication warned to immediately discontinue the use of these fake and unauthorised plates as defaulters will be prosecuted,” he said.

The FRSC boss said that the corps would collaborate with other security agencies to uncover the sources of the fake number plates for necessary apprehension and prosecution.

“To achieve maximum impact in the aggressive enforcement, the Corps owners of such vehicles shall be prosecuted along as accomplices.

“The Corps is committed to this action and will ensure that not even one of these nefarious individuals who are only driven by pecuniary gains to compromise the security architecture of the country will be left unarrested,” he assured. (NAN)

