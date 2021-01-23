The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has decried the incessant attacks of personnel during official duty.

Oyeyemi made the remarks in Abuja during the corps first strategy session of 2021 Zonal Commanding Officers and Sector Commanders on: “Zero Tolerance to Crashes.”

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday, Oyeyemi said the Corps had suffered serious security challenges over the years.

He said the attacks had manifested in incessant assault through maiming, kidnapping and outright killing of personnel as well as arson on its property arising from the discharge of their duties.

He noted that the Corps remained committed to continue the search for solutions to all issues plaguing road safety management in Nigeria.

“The Corps will intensify its collaboration with other security agencies to collectively surmount the challenges,” he said.

The FRSC boss appealed to Nigerians to stop the attacks on members of the Corps, adding that the Corps would appreciate the support of the public always.

According to Oyeyemi: “The Corps solicits for your support and kind encouragement, sometimes operatives just need a bit of support and help to feel and render better service.

“The hounding and kidnapping, maiming and killing of operatives have a clear negative multiplier effects on the entire society and it does not speak well of our dear country as it would portray us as lawless.

“We all must direct our thoughts and emotions into a more positive direction because life only has a value only if one attributes some value to the lives of others.”

Oyeyemi, however, commended the Special Marshals who have remained committed to the true spirit of volunteerism, saying their compassion did not go unnoticed by Nigerians.

He urged them to shun distractions but should long for new information and growth to strengthen the values and the spirit of volunteerism for the entire system remained a work in progress.

“Our Organisation requires high performance as a team to sustain our unique team spirit for which the Corps has become trusted for, not only by the government, but also by Nigerians to deliver its goals, in spite of the numerous challenges faced,” he said.

—