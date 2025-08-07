FRSC books over 560 motorists for attempting to bribe officials in July

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it booked no fewer than 563 drivers for attempting to bribe its officials on duty in July.

This is contained in a statement by the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Osun Sector Command recorded the highest number of attempts to bribe, with 155 cases.

The corps said it has actively intensified its campaign against corruption and unethical conduct.

This initiative, he said, is part of the FRSC’s broader efforts to uphold discipline and maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards bribery and misconduct.

Ogungbemide said that the anti-corruption enforcement was aimed at reinforcing discipline, transparency, and integrity within its ranks, while deterring road users from undermining lawful traffic operations.

Reacting, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, described the development as a significant milestone in the Corps’ broader commitment to sanitizing Nigerian roads.

This, he said, was not only about enforcing traffic laws but also about tackling corruption that erodes public trust and endangers lives.

“Any attempt to offer bribes to our operatives is a serious violation of public safety and ethical standards,” Mohammed said.

The FRSC boss, however, commended the Osun Command for its vigilance and high ethical standards, singling out Assistant Route Commander Babatunde Owoeye for his exceptional performance.

He said that Owoeye was credited with 104 out of the 563 total anti-corruption-related bookings in July.

Describing him as a “shining example” of professionalism, the Corps Marshal said that Owoeye’s conduct reflected the kind of integrity the FRSC seeks to promote nationwide.

Mohammed also warned that all attempts to compromise or influence patrol teams would be met with firm resistance, adding that the Corps remained committed to upholding a culture of accountability and ethics.

“Our officers and marshals who resist unethical overtures will continue to receive commendation and institutional support,” he said.

Mohammed emphasised that the Corps relied on targeted enforcement, performance evaluation, and values-based reorientation as key strategies in its fight against corruption.

He noted that these approaches were critical to strengthening public confidence and enhancing service delivery.

“The corps also reminds all motorists that attempting to bribe or improperly influence its officials is a criminal offence under Nigerian law.

“We urge members of the public to cooperate with road safety officers and obey all traffic regulations,” he said.

Mohammed appreciated the officers involved in the July enforcement drive, charging patrol team leaders and personnel across the federation to uphold the same high standards of conduct.

He also reaffirmed FRSC’s commitment to its vision of fostering a safe motoring environment and promoting discipline on Nigerian roads.

