The Federal Road Safety Commission Board has during its meeting on September 4, 2020 after due consideration of the report submitted by the Establishment Committee in respect to the 2019 promotion, approved the promotion of 79 Assistant Corps Commanders to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander.

This was revealed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Wednesday.

The promoted Officers are WA Adenekan, NZ Muhammed, AM Shehu, OI Okoroafor, EN Esebonu, JM Fada, HB Abdulrahaman, MM Kazaure, RMZ Abubakar, S.Rabiu, RO Bamigboye, C. Akachukwu, AD Gofwan, J Abuo and O Olumatanmi.

Others include AP Longkam, JK Ifeanacho, S Shehu, J Yaushaka, C Philip, N Salihu, CS Luka, HB Zainu, HS Dalhatu, N Salihu among others.

Kazeem revealed that three of the promoted Officers are to proceed on their three months terminal leave with immediate effect and ensure proper handing over of their offices.

The Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, expressed utmost satisfaction with the level of transparency that heralded the entire process.

Bello urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence and hard work, which is concomitant with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise.

While noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities, Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as their new ranks call for more focus and dedication.

Oyeyemi admonished those who were not fortunate this promotion year to keep hope alive for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all.

As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in greater efforts towards the realisation of the Corporate mandate of the Corps.

The Corps Public Education Officer disclosed that the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical fitness test, computer based examination and oral interview and all processes were done in strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

As such, to decorate the newly promoted Officers, the Corps Marshal immediately directed that the programme should be done in strict compliance with the Presidential directives and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines on physical distancing and other preventive measures against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.