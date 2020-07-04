The Federal Road Safety Commission Board has during its meeting on May 3, 2020 after due consideration of the report submitted by the Establishment Committee in respect to the 2019 promotion, approved the promotion of two Assistant Corps Marshals from the North Central geopolitical zone to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal with immediate effect.

This was made known on Saturday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement.

Kazeem said the promotion was conducted to fill up the slot for the North Central geopolitical zone occasioned by the retirement of DCM Julius Asom on July 1, 2020.

He gave the list of the promoted Officers as Assistant Corps Marshal HZ Fomsuk, who until his promotion was the ACM in charge of Command Administration and Strategy, and ACM Samuel Obayemi, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Zone RS 2, Lagos, who is to proceed on terminal leave immediately.

The Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, expressed his satisfaction with the high level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process.

Bello urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate Mission of the Corps, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise was part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence and hard work in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

Kazeem added that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise.

While noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities, Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as their new ranks call for more focus and dedication.

Oyeyemi admonished those who were not fortunate this promotion year to keep hope alive for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all.

As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in greater efforts towards the realisation of the Corporate mandate of the Corps.

The Corps Public Education Officer disclosed that the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical fitness test, computer-based examination, and oral interview.

On decorating the newly promoted Officers, the Corps Marshal immediately directed that the two affected Officers are to be decorated in strict compliance with Presidential directives and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines on physical distancing and other preventive measures against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.