FRSC assures motorists on free flow of traffic on Sagamu/Ore/Benin expressway

Following the traffic congestion experienced on the Sagamu/Ore/Benin expressway on Wednesday, the Federal Road Safety Corps has assured motorists plying the highway of free flow of traffic.

Philip Ozonnadi, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Ondo State gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ore.

NAN reports that some youths in Ondo, under the aegis of the Ondo State Advancement and Welfare Consultative Association, blocked the expressway to protest over 10 years of power outage in the southern part of the state.

The FRSC boss said that it was difficult for its personnel to control traffic because the protesting youths blocked the highway.

Ozonnadi recalled that on Wednesday some protesting youths blocked the Sagamu/Ore/Benin highway and FRSC personnel around Ore had a hectic time controlling traffic on the expressway.

He said: “The traffic congestion was only cleared after the youths were persuaded and every blockage removed from the highway.

“We are assuring motorists plying the expressway that the expressway is now free of any congestion, so motorists should not be afraid to ply the highway.”

The FRSC boss, however, urged motorists on the highway to maintain normal speed restrictions and keep all traffic rules.