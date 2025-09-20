FRSC arrests suspected ‘one chance’ gang in Abuja

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), FCT Command, Felix Theman, says a patrol team of the Command has apprehended a suspected “one chance” gang in Abuja.

Theman disclosed this in a briefing on Friday in Abuja.

The FRSC boss said that the arrest was made at about 12:30pm around Wuse, before Zone 3 bridge, by a patrol team of the FCT Command.

The team was led by Deputy Route Commander (DRC) Moses Gimba.

Theman also said the suspects, consisting of one male and two females, were driving a Volkswagen Passat car, ash in colour, with registration number EFR 596TT.

“The team were alerted to the alleged one chance gang, having been alleged to have attempted pushing off their victim out of the vehicle they were using,” he said.

The Sector Commander explained that on sighting the vehicle, the patrol team swiftly followed as the gang sped off, until they got stuck in traffic and decided to abandon their vehicle.

According to him, the suspects fled on foot at Zone 4 traffic light by the AEDC office, but the patrol team pursued them.

He said: “The two female members were unable to run and were caught, while the male suspect jumped across a wall of a building in an attempt to escape, but was also arrested.

“They were all brought to base by the FRSC patrol team, including their vehicle.”

Theman added that he informed the Commissioner of Police (CP), who directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Wuse Division to receive the suspects for further investigation.

He said: “Though the suspects denied being a gang of one chance members, they admitted to being a gang of 419.

“The suspects have been handed over to a team of policemen from Wuse Division.”

Theman called on residents to be mindful of unpainted taxis and to remain vigilant while boarding vehicles.

He assured that the Corps would continue to do its best in creating safer roads and safer mobility in the FCT and its environs.

