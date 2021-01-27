The Federal Road Safety Corps said it arrested 456,655 traffic offenders nationwide for committing 507,279 offences in 2020 as against 629,692 offenders and 703,523 offences in 2019.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja, said the offenders violated different traffic rules and regulations.

Kazeem said the motorists were arrested for overloading, speeding, seatbelt use violation, dangerous driving, route violation, light sign violation, drunk driving, worn-out or expired tyres among others.

He said the highest number of arrests was recorded in August, while the least number was in April, due to restrictions placed on inter-state travels.

He explained that the Corps successfully conducted a total of 323 Mobile Court sessions in the year, 2020 against 494 in 2019, adding that just a total of 7,375 offenders were prosecuted during the operations.

Kazeem said: “In the year 2020, the Corps stopped 571,562 vehicles, apprehended a total of 456,655 offenders for committing 507,279 offences as against 753,621 vehicles, 629,692 offenders and 703,523 offences in 2019.

“A total of 6,608 offenders were convicted during the mobile court sessions in 2020, while 767 offenders were discharged and acquitted.”

Kazeem said the Corps was working assiduously to reduce the number of offenders and offences through a combination of public education, persuasion, subtle force and strategic enforcement.

He said: “More measures have been put in place to ensure that motorists and road users comply with traffic rules and regulations.

“The Corps is still in the business of providing safety on the roads and creating a safer motoring environment for all road users.

“In this new year, the Corps admonishes the public to be more careful and adhere strictly to all safety precautions, including physical distancing amongst passengers in the vehicle to avoid the hike of COVID-19 amongst motorists.”

NAN.