The Federal Road Safety Corps has appointed Peter Kibo as its Zonal Commander for Zone RS2, comprising Lagos and Ogun States Commands.

The FRSC Spokesperson for Lagos/Ogun Zonal Command, Ijeoma Ajuzie, said in a statement in Lagos on Monday that Kibo, an Assistant Corps Marshal, is a Fellow of the National Defence College Course 27.

Ajuzie said Kibo had served in various capacities as Sector Commander in several commands, Zonal Commanding Officer RS4HQ Jos and immediate past ACM Personnel RSHQ Abuja.

Kibo, during his maiden address to staff, assured that he would improve on his predecessor’s achievements and welcome innovations as well as creativity to make the

zone better.

He charged motorists to “Drive Safe and Stay Safe” while obeying traffic rules and regulations, adding that they should ensure proper checks on their vehicles before embarking on any trip.

He also promised to reduce carnages and traffic on the roads by increasing more visibility and prompt rescue services.

Kibo, however, urged departmental heads to be good exemplary leaders to their subordinates.