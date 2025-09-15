FRSC announces redeployment of senior officers

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has approved the posting of senior officers for effective service delivery nationwide.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Sunday Abuja.

The Corps Marshal said that the posting included a new Corps Secretary, four Assistant Corps Marshals (ACMs) with strategic portfolios, as well as Sector Commanders across several states of the federation.

Mohammed said that the redeployments were part of efforts to reinvigorate the operations of the Corps and consolidate its commitment to road safety management in Nigeria.

Ogungbemide said in the statement: “At the top of the posting, ACM G. Ntukidem, formerly ACM Personnel, has been appointed as the new Corps Secretary at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja.

“Similarly, ACM J.W. Toby, who was ACM (Policy) in Policy Research and Statistics Department, now assumes duty as Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), RS11HQ Osogbo.”

In the same vein, Mohammed said that ACM I. Abubakar, formerly ZCO RS11HQ Osogbo, takes over as ACM Policy at the national headquarters.

The statement added: “Also, ACM A.M. Hassan has been redeployed from Man Power Development, in the Department of Training, to now head the Technical Service Department.

“ACM A. Sanusi, who just concluded a course at the National Defence College, resumes as ACM Man Power Development in Training Department.”

The statement said that the posting also affected several sector commands across the federation.

It said: “Others are CC J.N. Alexander moves from Anambra to Delta State; CC N.I. Ezeoma continues as Sector Commander, Abia State; and CC Y.T. Etuku has been posted from Kebbi to Kogi State (SC RS8.3 Kogi).

“Also included are CC B. Asekhauno redeployed to Anambra State Sector Command; CC R.M.Z. Abubakar, posted to Kebbi State Sector Command; CC D.B. Apaji to Bauchi State Sector Command; and CC A.P. Longkam, fsi, posted to Yobe State Sector Command.”

Mohammed said that beyond the Sector Commanders, a total of 61 other Corps Commanders have been redeployed across key formations.

This, he said, included the FRSC National Headquarters, the Academy, Zonal Commands, and special units nationwide.

Also Read

He emphasised that their postings cover critical areas such as operations, policy, administration, logistics, training, data management, research, establishment, and medical services.

This, he said, reflected the Corps’ resolve to strengthen institutional capacity at both command and support levels.

The FRSC Corps Marshal maintained that the redeployment exercise was aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and improved service delivery.

He stressed that the newly appointed officers were expected to bring fresh vigour to the operations of the Corps in line with its mandate of safer roads and fuller compliance with traffic regulations.

Mohammed urged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Management of the Corps, while calling on the motoring public to cooperate with the new appointees to sustain the drive towards safer highways across the country.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']