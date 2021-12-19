From ‘void-and-shapeless’ to something wonderful to behold, by Ola Emmanuel

It is not a crime to start a business in a lowly, unstructured form; but make sure that the business doesn’t remain lowly and unstructured for long. An informal business will forever remain what it is: informal. If it is not repackaged and given stamp of recognition (registered) by appropriate authority, it will remain in its crude, micro form; and relying solely on the efforts and capacity of the owner for as long as he or she has strength to keep the venture alive. Once you have a vision, a goal, of how you want your business to grow and what it should advance to become, you won’t be able to realise the goal or attain such a dream height if you don’t keep working on the business to move it from ‘void-and-shapeless’ form to something beautiful and wonderful to behold. You can’t do serious business if your business is not well structured and formalised.

If you have a dream that your business, notwithstanding its present stage, will one day become a global or national brand, you need to make the right decision about the form the business should have. You should sit with your business consultant to have an exhaustive discussions with him where you will explain your vision and your dream and you are able to get the right counsel. I believe you pick something from the story of Facebook shared last week and you learn from it that your idea for your business is very possible. Therefore, you must not, out of desire to have full control over the business, undermine the potentials of the business. The professionals are readily available to help you get the best and suitable model for the business. This discussion will help you have clearer understanding about the form your business should take.

Before you decide on what form your business should take, you need to consider your available strength and capacity. The consideration will include the kind of business you want to do and your market entry status, the costs, other financial involvement and risks associated with the business, decision-making control, and whether the business can be run by one person or partners will be needed to join hands in building the brand. You need to weigh the merits and demerits of factors identified above before you decide on what form your business should take.

When thinking about a form of business to register for your business, you may consider any of the following forms:

1) Sole Ownership: This form of business allows you to register a business as sole owner. It is often referred to as business name registration. It allows absolute control and sole decision making opportunity without anyone questioning your decisions. However, the demerit of this form of business is that the business liability is unlimited as the owner of the business can be called to answer for the misdeeds of the business.

2) Limited Liability Company: At least two people are required to form this type of business; and in the case of private company the number of owners allowed may not be more than fifty persons. This form of business overcomes the problems and challenges associated with sole ownership (sole proprietorship) but control over the company is often shared by shareholders.

3) Cooperative Society: A group of people bonded together by common interest may come together to form a cooperative society with the purpose of establishing a business. The structure of a cooperative society often embraces a dual class whereby members are able to make regular remittances (mostly monthly) as savings and are allowed to borrow funds at little or no interests. The profit made by the cooperative is shared at the end of each accounting period. No individual person or promoter can claim ownership of the entity as the name implies (it is a society); and its affairs are governed by the law of the state in which the society is established. The state supervises the activities through a ministry or government agency established for this purpose.

4) Partnership: This is an association of private persons who may not be more than twenty but not less than two with the sole purpose of doing business together. The partners may have common interests or belong to same profession and are drawn together to start businesses in the area of common interests. However, disagreement among partners over decision making process or profit sharing often leads to issues that can ruin the business. The withdrawal of a partner may lead to the winding up of a partnership business.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant