From sex offenders register to investigating diversion of $35m, by Rinsola Abiola

During the just concluded week, 20 new bills were introduced into the legislative mill and issues ranging from the planned diversion of $35 million from the GEM project and proceeds from the heavy investments made in solid mineral development were addressed by the House. There were also resolutions on public safety and health, environmental protection and the welfare of Nigerian diplomats, and several key bills were passed through second and third reading.

Highlights are presented below.

20 new bills

The 20 new Bills are as follows;

1. Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017 (HB.1199) (Executive)

2. Extradition Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB. 1187) (Hon. Solomon Ahwinahwi)

3. Evidence Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB. 1188) (Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok)

4. National Human Rights Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB. 1190) (Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok)

5. Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB.1191) (Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok)

6. Optional Paternity Leave Bill, 2017 (HB.1192) (Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok)

7. Evidence Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB.1193) (Hon. Muhammad Garba Datti)

8. National Integrated Rural Development Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2017 (HB.1194) (Hon. Garba I. Mohammed)

9. National Universities Commission (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2017(HB.1195) (Hon. Garba I. Mohammed)

10. University of Land and Air Transport, Zaria (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017 (HB.1196) (Hon. Abbas Tajudeen)

11. Federal University of Technology, Kaduna (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017 (HB.1197) (Hon. Abbas Tajudeen)

12. Federal University of Technology, Lagos (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017 (HB.1198) (Hon. Abbas Tajudeen)

13. Sexual Offenders (Registration) Bill, 2017 (HB.1199) (Hon. Idagbo Ochiglegor)

14. Federal Agencies Performance and Evaluation Bill, 2017 (HB. 1200) (Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo)

15. National Automotive Council Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB.1201) (Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo)

16. Trade Disputes Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB.1202) (Hon. Abubakar N. Danburam)

17. Federal Character Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB. 1203) (Hon. Idagbo Ochiglegor)

18. Fire Service Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017(HB. 1204) (Hon. Idagbo Ochiglegor)

19. Flags and Coat of Arms Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (HB. 1205) (Hon. Idagbo Ochiglegor)

20. Fire (Hazard Prevention and Safeguard) Bill, 2017 (HB. 1206) (Hon. Idagbo Ochiglegor).

Two of these bills, namely the Optional Paternity Leave Bill, 2017 (sponsored by Hon. Edward Pwajok) and the Sexual Offenders (Registration) Bill, 2017 (sponsored by Hon. Idagbo Ochiglegor), when passed, would set the nation on the path of meeting best practices with regards to gender dynamics, as the concept of paternity leave and a sex offenders register would create balance and protect women, children and everyone vulnerable to sexual assault.

Highlights from Plenary

1. Presentation of 2018 Budget Estimates: Speaker Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday, read communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking to present the 2018 budget estimates before a joint session of the House and Senate at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2018.

2. House to Investigate JAMB remittances from 2007 till date: Following the adoption of a motion by Hon. Segun Alexander Adekola, the House mandated its Committee on Basic Education and Services to conduct an investigation into the management of the financial affairs of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) from 2007 till date as it relates to its earnings from prospective candidates and remittances made to the Federation Account. The committee is to report back in six weeks for further legislative action.

3. House to investigate the planned diversion of $35m from the GEM project: This motion on the need to investigate infractions and halt the planned diversion of funds under the World Bank-funded Growth and Employment (GEM) Project, was moved by Hon. Mark Terseer Gbillah, who said that the Growth and Employment (GEM) Project, an employment project conceptualized by the Federal Government under the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is aimed at job creation and increased non-oil growth through the empowerment of 4000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country. He further stated that its implementation is based on funding from the World Bank and the United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Development (DFID), with the latter providing a grant of £90 million (strictly managed by DFID) and the World Bank providing a concessionary loan of $160 million. Barely one year to the expected end of the project which has only 800 beneficiaries out of the 4000 initially proposed, the Project Coordinator of GEM (alleged to be one of the two employees of African Capital Alliance, a Private Equity firm owned by the current Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and who was engaged by the Minister on this Project and is being paid up to $4.9m a month instead of a capable Civil Servant in the Ministry) has initiated the restructuring of the entire project and requesting for the release of the allegedly outstanding sum of $35m from the Federal Ministry of Finance for the creation of a parallel SME Investment Fund. He expressed concern that this is in clear violation of the initially approved scope and without an approval for virement from the National Assembly or recourse to the Project Steering Committee, the Project Coordinator has gone ahead to advertise for a Fund Manager and concluded plans to proceed with the consideration and possible approval of the restructuring plan on Friday 3 November, 2017 in disregard of due process. The House, therefore, urged the Ministers of Finance, Industry, Trade and Investment, the GEM Project Coordinator and the World Bank to maintain the status quo ante as was conceptualized and approved by the National Assembly; and mandated the Committees on Finance, Commerce, and Aids, Loans and Debt Management to investigate the circumstances surrounding the implementation of the Project, the number of beneficiaries so far under the Project, extent of involvement of consultants, inflow received and disbursements made since the commencement, including all other related issues and report back within four (4) weeks for further legislative action.

4. Forex market regulation: The House passed through second reading, A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap. P34, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Re-enact the Foreign Exchange Act, 2017 to Establish a Foreign Exchange Market and to Provide for the Regulation, Monitoring and Supervision of the Transactions Conducted in the Market; and for Related Matters (HB. 1066) (sponsored by Hon. Jones Chukwudi Onyereri). While leading the debate, Hon. Onyereri stated that the Bill seeks to establish a legal framework which will promote effective regulation of the financial industry in order to achieve stability and deepen the financial market.

5. House to Ascertain FG’s Investments and Proceeds from Solid Minerals and Steel Development: The House also resolved to set-up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the investments of the Federal Government in the development of solid minerals and steel sectors and the proceeds that accrued to the Federal Government, including leakages from 2012 to 2017, and report back within six (6) weeks for further legislative action. This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Johnbull Shekarau, who expressed concern that given the expressed desire of the Federal Government to attain economic recovery and growth through diversification into solid minerals and steel development, the absence of proper supervision in the sectors is having detrimental effects on the Government’s quest as its huge investments have not been justified by expected dividends to the coffers of the Government.

6. The House looks into destruction of illegal refineries, proposes measures to recover crude oil and protect the environment: The House adopted a motion by Hon. Owoidighe Ekpoattai on the need for security agencies to involve experts in the destruction of illegal refineries and boats laden with petroleum products, in order to prevent environmental degradation. While moving the motion, she decried the environmental degradation which occurs as a result of illegal mining activities and the resultant economic loss of over 10.9 billion USD between 2009 and 2011. She cited constitutional provisions regarding environmental protection and stated that the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy have collectively destroyed at least 280 illegal refineries and barges loaded with petroleum products and secured the conviction of 40 perpetrators but despite these efforts, methods adopted in destroying illegal refineries are further endangering the environment in the Niger Delta region with resultant effects on public health. The House resolved to mandate the Committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Environment and Habitat, Army, Navy, Interior, Niger Delta, and Legislative Compliance to interface with relevant Security Agencies to ensure that officials of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) are involved in the process of destroying illegal refineries and boats laden with petroleum products to guarantee retrieval of the stolen crude oil, avoid spillage, either on land or water, as well as minimize economic losses and avoid pollution and degradation of the environment. This is to be done within six weeks.

7. Maritime Administration: The House passed through second reading, A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act, No. 17, 2007 to increase the Functions of the Agency; and for Related Matters (HBs1131 and 1178) (a consolidated bill, co-sponsored by Hon. Adamu Kamale and Hon. Henry Nwawuba). Hon. Kamale stated that the amendment is critical as it will ensure NIMASA stands strong as a revenue generating Agency and will empower it in enforcing penalties and fines to parties perpetrating irregularities on Nigerian waterways. The Bill also seeks to ensure adequate communication in proactivity with Agencies in charge of waterways. Hon. Henry (Imo) also stated that the amendment aims to open up the Maritime sector to business which has the potential of attracting up to 1.3 Trillion Naira in revenue earnings to the nation, and proposed that part of the generated revenue be channelled to the Maritime Security Fund.

8. House to Investigate non-remittance of contributions by FG, states and LGAs into NSITF from 2010 to date: Following a motion by Hon. Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole, the House resolved to Set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the non-remittance of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Contributions by the Federal, States and Local Governments and several Federal Government Statutory bodies. The report of the committee is expected in 6 weeks.

9. The House calls on the Ministry of Agric to Implement 2017/2018 Dry Season GESS Programme: Following a motion on the need to implement the 2017/2018 Dry Season Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS) Programme, the House resolved to urge the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure its implementation and urged the Ministry to support farmers with the required input package in order to bridge the production gap created by non-implementation of the GESS Programme during the 2017 wet season. The GESS programme is important if the country is to achieve its desire to ensure self-sufficiency in major staple food crops.

10.Public Safety: Following several unfortunate incidents which occurred as a result of buildings situated beneath high tension wires, the House adopted a motion by Hon. Jimoh Abdulraheem, calling for the removal of structures erected under high tension wires in order to prevent further occurrence. Resolutions included urging the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other relevant agencies to lend support to the efforts to demolish structures erected under high tension wires. The House Committees on Power, Works and Housing are also to interface with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), the Distribution Companies (DISCOs), and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of State Governments to determine ways to ensure the enforcement of laws prohibiting the erection of structures under high tension wires or very close to electricity transformers.

11.Diplomats’ Unpaid Allowances: The House adopted a motion on the need to investigate the alleged unpaid allowances of Nigerian diplomats in Cuba (moved by Hon. Muhammadu Bala Faruk), and mandated the Committee on Foreign Affairs to investigate the allegation of non-payment of allowances of Nigerian diplomats in Cuba and other missions, determine who may have played any role in the debacle, and report back in six (6) weeks for further legislative action.

The House also called on the relevant agencies to address the declining immunisation coverage in Nigeria and passed through third reading, A Bill for an Act to Make it Mandatory for the National Assembly to Scrutinize and Approve a Subsidiary Legislation before it becomes Enforceable and for Related Matters (HB. 13).

