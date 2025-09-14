From landlord to a wandering tenant in mushroom party, APC blasts Aregbesola over takeover comment

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has slammed the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Rauf Aregbesola over a comment claiming that the opposition party will take over Aso Rock and Lagos State government in 2027.

The former Osun State Governor made the remarks on Saturday during a political gathering in Lagos.

Aregbesola was in Lagos to receive the leader of the Labour Party’s Conscience Forum, Moshood Salvador, who formally led his members into the ADC fold in Lagos.

Reacting to his claim, Lagos APC in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo lamented that Aregbesola, who was a landlord in the ruling party is now a tenant in a “mushroom opposition party”.

“Here is a man who was once a proud landlord in the progressive family, now reduced to a wandering tenant in a mushroom opposition party.

“From Lagos Commissioner to Osun Governor and then Minister, Aregbe ate, dined, and thrived on the APC table. Today, in a desperate bid for relevance, he is busy setting fire to the same house that made him. That, dear Nigerians, is political suicide of the highest order”, he said.

APC further stated that if the opposition ADC thinks the former governor “is the one to lead them to electoral glory, then they are preparing for a funeral, not a victory.

According to the party’s spokesperson, putting Aregbesola at the “front of a charge against APC is a recipe for failure”.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola’s rant is less a threat to APC and more a public obituary of his own political relevance. By turning his back on the progressive family that made him, he has written himself out of history and into the footnotes of infamy.

“If ADC insists on betting its future on a man dismantling his own legacy, then the only “takeover” awaiting them in 2027 will be a takeover by ridicule”, the statement added.

