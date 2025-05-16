From Katsina to Lagos: Concerns as group of Northern youth besiege Dangote Refinery

Lagos residents have expressed deep concern regarding the presence of a group of Northern youths seen around the Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state.

The group were captured in their numbers in a video shared on Instagram and sighted by The Eagle Online on Friday.

When asked their motive for being in Lagos, the group disclosed that they moved from Katsina in search of job offers at Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

A resident of Lagos was heard in the background of the video questioning their motive and means of identification as a Nigerian.

“We saw them this morning in front of Dano, Lagos free trade zone, Ibeju-Lekki. They said they are here from Katsina to work at Dangote Refinery.”

Several reactions have trailed behind the video as other Lagosians are questioning the motive of such movement.

“Their motive is somehow suspicious because I don’t think Dangote is hiring unskilled labour for Now… Lagos ,Leki Ajah should keep their eye open,” a resident stated.

