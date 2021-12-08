From Insecure to Gossip Girl, see all best international series this festive season

The holidays are fast approaching and the month of December also means new shows and movie offerings on Showmax.

If you’re wondering what to get up to this festive season, here are 14 international shows you can sink your teeth into this month!

Gossip Girl

Airing almost a decade after its original series, Gossip Girl returns with a reboot that has proven to be just as iconic as the first show.

Both based on the bestselling novels by Cecily Von Ziegler, Gossip Girl explores the lives of manhattan private schoolers who explore the use of social media

The reboot has everything fans of the original show will love and definitely turn to a guilty pleasure. There might also be a cameo or two of members of the original cast. Fingers crossed!

You can also catch all 122 episodes of the original Gossip Girl for a limited time only until March 31, 2021.

Insecure S5

Seasons finale can be tough to accept by fans of a show especially when the show is as good as Insecure.

Created by Issa Rae who also stars in the show as Issa, Insecure follows the awkward life of an African American woman as she navigates her career, friendships, relationships and sexcapades which fans have come to love watching.

Sadly, everything has an end including Insecure. As fans get ready to say goodbye to Issa and the crew (hey Molly), this season finale returns with familiar faces, more of inglewood’s charm, typical raunchy scenes and drama.

Succession

This funny and popular series centres on a dysfunctional family who runs one of the world’s biggest media and entertainment companies; With almost every character pitted against each other for a chance to be crowned successors to the company’s founder and family patriarch, Logan Roy.

A number of shows have explored this particular theme but thankfully Succession explores it with a fresh feel. Without the melodrama and soapy storyline typical of its counterparts, the Succession fan base continues to grow.

Season three returns with more betrayals, witty dialogue and intriguing plot twists. With its portrayal of the undercover cruelty of the rich, the show walks the perfect line between comedy and drama with dark satirical tones.

What we do in the shadows

This fantasy comedy series looks into the lives of three vampires who have lived together for over 100 years. Set in Staten Island based on the 2014 cult movie by Jemaine Clement, ‘what we do in the shadows’ returns with humour, sharp dialogue and quirky comedy that fans have come to adore.

If you like comedy and documentary this show is the perfect fit. It is the perfect blend of comedy and horror with a documentary feel that will keep you entertained throughout your binge marathon.

Doctor Death | Binge

Based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, an arrogant new surgeon at Dallas medical center who started to raise concerns amongst his colleagues for his incompetent surgeries where his patients are left permanently maimed or dead. Two fellow physicians set out to stop him.

This medical horror stars a phenomenal cast including Alec Baldwin and Christain Slater whose characters will keep you invested in each episode as the story unfolds.

Billion S5 | Binge episodes 1-7

This complex drama about power and politics set in the world of New York finance returns for a fifth season. US attorney Chuck Rhoades, and the brilliant ambitious Bobby Axe reignite their vicious rivalry while new enemies emerge. With their smarts, power and influence they continue to try to outmaneuver each other. While battling with each other and other competition, nothing prepares them for the ruthless method of billionaire mike prince who will do anything, trample on anyone to come out on top.

Chucky S1 | Binge now, first on Showmax

The story of possessed dolls has proven to be a fan favourite in the horror genre. Popular knife wielding psycho killer doll, Chucky, returns in this syfy series.

The series adaptation of the classic character starts in a vintage town where the new presence of Chucky spells trouble for its inhabitants. The town is thrown into chaos as series of murders begin to expose the hypocrisies and secrets buried within its people. It also explores the origins of the possessed doll to its childhood past.