Frivolous Motion: Supreme Court slams N40m fine on Mike Ozekhome

The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of N40M on human rights activists and Constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome for filing frivolous motions before the court in respect of Imo Governorship tussle.

The motion in view has been adjudicated upon since 2019.

Justice Tijani Abubakar, in his ruling, ordered the senior lawyer to personally pay the N40 million fine to the four respondents he dragged before the court.

Abubakar held that the request was strange, frivolous, baseless, unwarranted, vexatious and irritating.

The jurist further held that the motion was a calculated design to demonise the Supreme Court.

Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN who was called to the Nigerian Bar over 42 years ago was fined the huge amount for bringing a motion before the Apex Court, seeking to revalidate the suit that removed Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State in 2019.

ALSO READ:

Artisan jailed six months for stealing seasoning, soaps

NAF puts up presidential aircraft for sale, calls for bidders

PDP tells Akeredolu to transmit power to Deputy, Aiyedatiwa

Those to be paid are: the Action People’s Party, APP, Uche Nnadi, Uche Nwosu and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

In the motion considered to be frivolous by the court, Ozekhome had asked the Court for a consequential order to compel INEC to issue a fresh Certificate of Return to Ihedioha to enable him spend a four year tenure as Imo Governor.

His grouse was that the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodinma, unlawfully spent the four years which Ihedioha ought to spend.

Among others, Ozekhome in the motion claimed that the All Progressives Congress APC had no candidate in the 2019 Imo Governorship election, hence, Uzodinmma ought not to have been made Governor on the platform of APC.

However, the apex court dismissed the motion on the ground that it has no jurisdiction to entertain such a motion, hence slammed the fine over abuse of court process.