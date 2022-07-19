Friends, politicians throng Nelson’s house to commiserate with family

Stream of sympathisers Tuesday thronged the Lagos home of late ruling All progressives Congress (APC) women leader, Kemi Nelson, who died on Sunday.

NAN Correspondent who monitored condolences at the residence of the late politician at Lekki Phase I, observed endless batches of mourners who came to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Dr Idiat Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos state and Lagos West APC Senatorial Candidate was one of the early sympathisers at the residence of the deceased on Tuesday.

However, when approached for comment on how Nelson would be remembered, Adebule’s heavy heart could not allow her to speak with NAN as she uttered ‘please, please’ while walking into a waiting car and drove out of the premises.

Sen. Anthony Adefuye, a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the APC apex decision-making body in Lagos state, described the death of Nelson as the falling of the mighty.

“My sincere condolences to the family. The news was shocking. This is Erin wo (Elephant falling). How are the mighty fallen.

“However, she lived a good life. She was very hard-working and will pursue any issue to the end.

“She is a fighter and she is the champion of women’s fight for equality,” Adefuye wrote in the condolence register.

Another sympathizer, Sen. Ganiyu Solomon, who represented Lagos West from 2007 to 2011, described Nelson as an outstanding politician.

“Yeye Kemi Nelson, a really nice person, outstanding politician beautifully made. You shall be remembered by the legacies you left behind,” Solomon wrote in the condolence register.

Dr Gaji Tajudeen, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said: “I actually was short of words when I heard of your sudden departure.

“Your contagious kindness and love to all and sundry are what we take solace in. May your lovely soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

Speaking to NAN after paying condolences to the family, Hon. Kayode Omiyale, Executive , Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) said he was one of the beneficiaries of the large-heartedness of late Nelson.

“The party in Lagos state is going to miss her for her commitment and loyalty to the party. Chief Mrs Nelson has a very large heart to accommodate followers.

“I am one of the beneficiaries of her large heart. She stood by me and gave me support,” Omiyale said.

Also, Moyo Ogunlewe, Executive Chairman, Kosofe LGA, told NAN that the late politician was a strategic mobiliser.

Ogunlewe said: “I am still in shock. it is unbelievable. It is a loss to APC family and to Lagos and Nigeria at last.

“For me, we are going to miss this very strategic politician. Chief Nelson was a mother to majority of us. We loved her so much.”

In his remarks, Musa Aruna, a Physically Challenged, who came to sympathise with the family, said:: “She was our mummy, we are greatly surprised that she died. We pray God repose her soul.”

NAN reports that several politicians including present and former council chairmen, lawmakers, heads of agencies and parastatals of government, family members, and friends paid condolences to the bereaved family.

As at the time of filing this report, several other groups were still trooping in to the residence of the late Nelson.

It would be recalled that Nelson, a former commissioner in Lagos state, was appointed the Executive Director, Nigerian Insurance Trust Fund by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Until her death, she was a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision making body of the APC in Lagos state.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos state and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.